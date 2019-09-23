Ghanaian Entrepreneurs Ready For Equity Financing---Quick Angels

The Brands Communication and Business Development Manager for Quick Angels Limited, Mrs. Veronica Ofosuhemaa Owusu –Ansah has disclosed that Ghanaian entrepreneurs are more than ready for equity financing.

She made this known during her last tour session with some entrepreneurs at Hopin Academy, Tamale to climax Quick Angels' regional tour for the year.

Speaking on equity financing for entrepreneurs, Veronica said that ''I have been on the road for the past 5 months interacting with entrepreneurs on how best to fund their projects and ideas with equity funding across the country. Having related with them from all angles considering different background and business focus, I can say authoritatively that Ghana has great intellectuals with great entrepreneurial mindset. Once they are identified, properly nurtured and explored, we will be a country with great people to transform the economy.

I have been embarking on a nationwide engagement with entrepreneurs on the need for equity financing for startups and businesses at the early stage .It has been fulfilling and ecstatic she added.

She noted that one thing that keeps getting interesting to know is the fact that entrepreneurs are ready to relinquish part of their business for equity investors as oppose to the speculation that Ghanaian entrepreneurs do not want to share stake. In fact some are more than ready to be ''idea rockers ''where they will only rack ideas and give it out as equity to angel investors.

She ended her tour saying ''It is better to owe a small percentage of a thriving business than to owe 100% stake that is motionless due to lack of funds.

Quick Angels' regional tour started in June 2019 right after the launch of Quick Angels on May 8, 2019.

The tour was designed to create awareness of the brand while educating entrepreneurs on the need for equity financing and how equity funding scheme works.

Quick Angels Limited is the first and formally institutionalized angel investor company in Ghana that seeks to support potential and existing entrepreneurs as well as business with equity financing