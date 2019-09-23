Captain Solomon Quainoo Grabs ‘Africa Travel 100’ Award In Nigeria

Ghanaian, Cpt. Solomon Quainoo whose childhood dream was to become a pilot of great repute got honoured in Lagos, Nigeria on Monday, 23rd September at Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos.

From a humble beginning through tough life lessons, he became the first African to fly the world’s biggest passenger plane, Emirate A380 to the newly built terminal 3 of Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana in October 2018.

This honour of an award in transportation category for “Africa Travel 100” was picked on his behalf by Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah at the maiden edition of Africa Diaspora Tourism Conference organized by Akwaaba African Travel Markets, a continental positioned organization and a US-based firm called Africa Diaspora Awards.

The award is to recognize Global Tourism personalities of African origin as a way to commemorate 400 years of the Trans-Atlantic slave Trade as well as use the event to broker strong business partnership between Africa and the diaspora through travel and tourism.

Over 20 countries made up of the crème de la crème in the travel, hospitality and tourism industry in Africa and the diaspora took part in the conference.

---Daily Post Nigeria