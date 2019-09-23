Elevate Womens’ Network Outdoors ‘ObaaNso Gyina Bi’ Logo On Social Media

On Tuesday 10th September 2019, Elevate Womens’ Network which is one of the leading women in politics advocacy group unveiled a beautiful logo to support and advocate for women to contest in all levels of election.

In EWN social media page they posted:

“ObaaNsoGyinabi 2020 is a campaign organized by the Elevate Womens' Network to Inspire and Empower women to contest in all levels of elections, starting from the upcoming District Assembly Election to National Elections.

In Ghana women participation in politics from District to the National level has always been low.

Statistics has shown that, currently in Ghana, there are only 282 women out of 6061 Assembly members. There are also only 40 women out of the 260 Municipal/District Chief Executives.

Ghana is yet to meet the 30% minimum requirement of women's participation in Local Government as recommended by the UN.

This low representation of women calls for urgent action, Elevate Womens' Network with this campaign hopes to encourage and support more competent women to contest for any leadership position they so desire.

This will contribute to Ghana's quest to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 10 of reducing Gender Inequalities and Promote Sustainable Development

With Elevate Womens' Network, we believe between us we can make it happen”

Since the post came out, the project has gotten media attention and other good support from both men and women across the country.

