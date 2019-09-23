Bubiashie Crowns Homowo And Trade Festival 2019

The people of Bubiashie and Darkuman had crowned this year maiden Homowo and Trade festival in a ground style.

The two days event saw some activities including street exhibition, main durbar of chiefs and people of Bubiashie and Darkuman Traditional Area, kids playground and Djs night competition.

This year's festival took place at Bubiashie Atico Last Stop and was on the theme: "The Role Of Traditional Authorities In the development of Bubiashe".

The festival saw some displays of sales of local Ghanaian goods. There was also Street carnival were underground artistes exhibited their talent.

In an interview with the Kpatsakorle Mantse, Nii Ashie Komowuo II, the festival provides an avenue for people to showcase their talents, provide a source of income to vendors and also serve as a platform where the youth are advised to abstain from harmful drugs and take education seriously.

Nii Ashie appealed to the govt and stakeholders to support and give outreach to the festival.

Present at the festival included the Member of parliament for Okai Koi South, Hon Ahmed Arthur, Asafoatse Tetteh Kla and other kingmakers.