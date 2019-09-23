Columbia Asia Hospital Celebrates World Alzheimer Day With Senior Citizens

Bangalore, 23rd September 2019: Columbia Asia Hospital Hebbal organized an event for Senior citizens at Rotary Orchards Senior Citizen home to celebrate World Alzheimer's day. About 35 senior citizens took part in the fun filled activities like quiz competition related to culture and art, spell bee and ended with a small dance session.

As a part of the event senior citizens happily participated in memory building exercises.

Mr Arun S H, General Manager, Columbia Asia Hospital Hebbal, said “Alzheimer is a neuro degenerative disease. For patients suffering from this disease it is important that they be treated in a familiar environment in order to reduce stress and anxiety. As estimated 1 in 10 adults of the 65 years of age and older have Alzheimer disease. At first, symptoms are mild, but they become more severe over time. We wanted to create awareness among people about Alzheimer’s and as part of this we organized different activities for them and are glad that we have been able to bring some change in their everyday life.”

Mr S N Praveen, CEO of Priyaashyraya, Managing Rotary Orchards Chaitanya Senior Citizen Home, said “We are happy that Columbia Asia Hospital, Hebbal has taken this initiative and have bought smile on the face of our elderly members. Such initiatives are very welcoming which motivates and energises the senior community. Alzheimer’s not only affects the person suffering but also the immediate dependants. It is important that we spread awareness about the disease.”

