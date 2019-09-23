UNIDO, Ghana And Switzerland To Launch New Country Programme To Improve Quality, Standards Of Cashew, Oil Palm And Cocoa Exports

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Government of Ghana and Government of Switzerland will on Tuesday 24th September launch a new country programme to improve trade quality and standards in Accra at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel.

The Global Quality and Standards Programme (GQSP) is an innovative programme developed by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and UNIDO to address country-specific quality and standards compliance capacity challenges in partner countries to facilitate market access for SMEs in selected value chains.

In Ghana, the project will strengthen the capacity of SMEs to comply with market requirements along the cashew, oil palm and cocoa value chains.

It will be implemented by UNIDO in partnership with the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI) and funded by the Government of Switzerland through SECO.

The GQSP will build on the results of the TCB Programme implemented in Ghana from 2007 to 2018 by UNIDO in partnership with the Government of Ghana and continue to strengthen the development of quality and standards.

As part of the activities for the launch, there will be a short ceremony to outdoor COCOBOD Quality Control Company Limited accredited laboratory and cocoa inspection activities supported through the TCB programme also funded by SECO.