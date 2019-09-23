Busted! 'Weapons Manufacturing Facility' Uncovered At Accra Hospital

A joint operation by four security agencies has led to the discovery of what is alleged to be a weapon manufacturing facility in Accra.

The centre operated under the guise of a medical facility known as Citadel Hospital, located at Alajo, an Accra suburb.

The security agencies that took part in the afternoon raid last Friday were the National Security, the Police Service, the Ghana Armed Forces and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

During the raid, security officials retrieved a cache of newly manufactured assault rifles and explosives from a room.

Security agencies

A security source told the Daily Graphic in Accra on Sunday, September 22, that the security agencies had been monitoring the facility for over a year now.

Last Friday, they moved in to arrest the Medical Director and owner of the hospital, Dr Fred MacPalm, and an alleged accomplice said to be a blacksmith based in the Volta Region.

The two are in the custody of the BNI.

Efforts by their family members to secure bail for them proved futile, as the security personnel sought to apprehend more accomplices.

There is also an ongoing intensive search for the arrest of other members of the manufacturing syndicate who had gone into hiding.

Terrorist organisations

According to the source, Dr MacPalm was believed to have strong connections with some terrorist organisations.

Intelligence information gathered by the security agencies indicated that the medical doctor had imported heavy-duty, state-of-the-art bomb and gun manufacturing equipment and explosives into the country which were used in the production.

Eyewitnesses

Eyewitnesses account had it that about 4 p.m. last Friday, about 10 soldiers stormed the Citadel Hospital in four military vehicles.

They seized the mobile phones of the nurses, patients and staff of the hospital before conducting a search on the premises.

After the discovery of the arms and ammunition, the doctor was handcuffed and taken away.

The Citadel Hospital is currently under the strict surveillance of the security agencies.

