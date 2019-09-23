Kwahu West: Two Schools To Get Classroom Blocks

The Kwahu West Municipal Assembly has cut sod for the commencement of construction of a six-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities for two public schools to help create an enabling environment for the pupils.

The projects, which are being funded by GETFund, are expected to be completed in six months.

Each of the projects when completed would consist of a head teacher’s office, storerooms, toilet facilities and a teacher’s common room.

The beneficiary schools are the Aprahwiem M/A and Kwahu Oda M/A Basic schools all in the Eastern Region.

At separate ceremonies held to commemorate the programme, Mr. Yaw Owusu- Addo, the Municipal Chief Executive, said the gesture formed part of the government’s efforts to provide quality education to the people in the municipality and the country at large.

He said creating conducive environment for effective teaching and learning has remained the assembly’s topmost priority and gave the assurance that the assembly would continue to provide more educational infrastructure in communities across the municipality.

Mr Owusu-Addo said the assembly chose the two schools for the project because the schools currently hold classes in dilapidated structures that have not seen any major renovations for many years.

He advised parents not to allow their wards to stay at home during weekends but rather allow them to attend weekend classes initiated by the assembly to help improve performances of students who sit for the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).

He expressed the hope that with the provisions of the facilities to the schools, it would go a long way to promote quality education delivery in the municipality.

Nana Adu Acheampong, the Aprahyiem Odikro, applauded the assembly for extending development projects to the area but pleaded that the assembly a provide toilet facility for the community to help deal with the issue of open defecation.

He urged community members to monitor the project to ensure its early completion.

---GNA