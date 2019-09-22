Nana Anye Amoanpong Tabrako III chosen as new Wenchi Omanhene

Nana Anye Amoanpong Tabrako III, the new Omanhene of the Wenchi Traditional Area in the Bono Region has sworn the oath of allegiance with the Nketia Sword to the kingmakers of the Wenchi Traditional Council.

The 33-year-old chief, known in private life as Peter Abrefa Damoah succeeds his uncle Nana Anye Amoanpong Tabrako II who died in 2018.

Nana Anye Amoanpong Tabrako III thanked the kingmakers for the honor bestowed upon him.

Nana Tabrako III called for unity, love and mutual understanding among citizens of Wenchi to fast-track development of the traditional area.

Nana Tabrako III

Nana Anye Amoanpong Tabrako III pledged to cooperate with the Wenchi Municipal Assembly and other stakeholders to facilitate infrastructural development.

He further explained that his installation as chief would not prevent him from continuing to associate himself with the youth in Wenchi.

Nana Anye Amoanpong Tabrako III holds First Degree in Human Resource Administration from the Central University and Masters in Supply Chain Management from Coventry University, UK.

He works at the Certification Department of thee Ghana Standard Authority.

Nana Anye Amoanpong Ntabrako III is married.

The Queen Mother of Wenchi Traditional Area, Nana Atoa Sramangyedua III, who nominated him to occupy the vacant Omanhene Stool of Wenchi expressed joy with the installation of the Nana Anye Amoanpong Tabrako III and called for cooperation, unity and mutual understanding among the rank and files of the Wenchi royal families of Wenchi Traditional Area to help developed Wenchi Traditional Area.

The Coronation of the new chief would be taking place later in the year.