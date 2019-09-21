NYA Calls for more effective advocacy on Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health Rights

The Ashanti Regional Directorate of the National Youth Authority (NYA) is admonishing stakeholders in the youth development space to prioritize comprehensive education on Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health Right (SRHR) in the region to assist young people to access the support needed to make informed choices with respect to their reproductive health.

In a speech read on his behalf at an Advocacy Dialogue on SRHR and Sexual Violence in Schools, the Regional Director of the Authority Mr. George Orwell Amponsah reiterated that sexual reproductive health right is very vital in attaining the national targets of the sustainable development Goals.

The National Youth Authority is partnering the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to sensitize stakeholders and adolescents on SRHR in some selected districts in the region to remove barriers that deter young people from accessing reproductive health services and demanding for proper policy frameworks that enhance their development.

The project has become necessary because several young people in Ghana are already struggling with the consequences of an unplanned pregnancy or a sexually transmitted infection (STI), including HIV/AIDS.

The event brought together Chiefs, Teachers, Youth groups, CSOs, Health service providers, Students among others from the Amansie Central and the Adansi South Districts to deliberate on the way forward of improving SRHR among the youth.