OTI Regional Organiser (OTI Abu) Joined The Krachi East Constituency Organiser For A Clean Up Exercise

"An environment is said to be a place where humans, as well as plants and animals, live. Keeping it clean and neat is our responsibility. It is necessary to keep our environment clean because we get fresh air, reduce pollution, etc. An unclean environment leads to a bad condition of a society, arrival of diseases and many more. Will like to borrow this famous quotation from Aaron Hill “Don't call the world dirty because you forgot to clean your glasses”(gutters).

On Saturday the 21st of September,2019, a cleanup exercise was organized by Justice Mensah( Abizoo) the constituency organizer of Krachi East in collaboration with some constituency party executives, The exercise took place at the "E.P clinic" and its surroundings that needed cleaning. The constituency organizer and some constituency executives gathered all the materials needed for the clean-up. The event began as early as 7:00 am with the sweeping of the surroundings to avoid the busy hours of people , kind courtesy to the Regional Organizer (Abubakar Salifu aka OTI ABU) who blessed the exercise by his presence, the exercise includes the cleaning of gutters, weeding, sweeping, gathering and disposing of refuse dump, etc. The items needed were provided for the exercise to ensure that the exercise was done effectively without any health problems. After the exercise the Regional Organizer met all the Volunteers and shared a word of advice to them and have some refreshments and also to socialize and share some experiences. thank you

God bless OTI Region!

God bless NPP!!

Rahimi Abdul Rahaman(Hajj Wan)

OTI Regional Youth Wing Media & Publicity(ORYWMP)