Help Make Accra The Cleanest City In Africa – Sanitation Ministry

As the Ministry for Sanitation and Water Resources joins the rest of the world to mark ‘World Clean-Up Day’ today, the sector has called on all Ghanaians to show their commitment towards the vision of President Nana Addo to making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

The day has been set aside by the global community for social action to be observed by the international community to address the threat of global solid waste management problems across the world.

Whiles the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources is proud to be associated with the celebration of the event, they have called on the general public to help make the dream of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa a reality.

A statement issued from the Ministry dated September 21 shared, “It is the expectation of the Ministry that the celebration of this year’s World Clean-Up Day will rekindle our collective spirit to ensure a clean environment towards the realization of the president’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

“We call on Ghanaians to demonstrate their commitment to the goal and vision to make our country one of the cleanest in the world”.

The sector which has been working tirelessly in the last 3 years to tackle sanitation problems in the country further urged the citizenry to mark the day by undergoing clean-up activities in their environs today.

“On the occasion of the celebration, the Ministry enjoins all Ghanaians to mark the day with various clean-up activities and programmes in their homes, neighborhoods, and communities to promote the relevance of the event”, a portion of the statement read.

In the last couple of months, the Ministry under the leadership of Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah in collaboration with the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies have intensified the deployment of street litter bins in selected major cities in Ghana as one of the intervention programmes for achieving the objective of the national sanitation campaign which was launched in 2017.