GWCL Board Chairman Afenyo-Markin Dragged To Amidu Over Contract Breaches

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has been petitioned to investigate the Board Chairman of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo – Markin over alleged contract breaches.

The petition stated that soon after the appointment of the Board Chairman in October 2017 and upon assumption of office, he was allegedly gifted a Toyota Land Cruiser Four Wheel Drive vehicle by Intermerc (Gh) Limited, a company which is now being awarded contracts at GWCL at colossal contract sums.

In the petition signed by Mr. Alhassan Salifu Bawah read, “A contract was awarded to Intermerc (Gh) Ltd. in 2017, at a total contract sum of GHS 14,801,971.50, for the Supply and Installation of Transport Pump, Control Panel and Additional Items for Takoradi Pump House at Inchaban Headworks.”

It continued, “Exhibit 1 is a price list (invoice), from Sunbabsco Ltd., for the supply and installation of Transport Pump, Control Panel and Additional Items for Takoradi Pump House at Inchaban Headworks (the same items supplied and installed by Intermerc at GHS 14,801,971.50), which shows that all the items could have been procured at GHS 2,240,505.00; a colossal difference of GHS 12,561,466.50!! Value for money, was thus thrown to the dogs by the Afenyo-Markin led Board at GWCL! If this does not amount to causing financial loss to the State, then what else? ”

The petitioner added the donation of the said vehicle to the Board Chairman by Intermerc (Gh) Ltd. is a clear breach of Article 284 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

Read full Petition below:

Business School

University of Education, Winneba

P. O. Box 25, Winneba. C/R

20th September, 2019.

OFFICE OF THE SPECIAL PROSECUTOR

YANTRABI ROAD, LABONE

P.O. BOX M 60

ACCRA

Dear Sir,

PETITION FOR A FORENSIC INVESTIGATION INTO THE AWARD OF CONTRACTS AT THE GHANA WATER COMPANY LIMITED (GWCL) FROM 7TH JANUARY 2017 TO DATE, AND OTHER MATTERS OF PUBLIC INTEREST IN RESPECT OF THE BOARD CHAIRMAN OF GWCL, ALEXANDER KWAMENA AFENYO-MARKIN

Per the provisions of the Office of Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), the Office is established to among others, investigate and prosecute allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences under the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) involving public officers, politically exposed persons and persons in the private sector involved in the commission of the offence.

Article 41(f) of the 1992 Constitution provides that it shall be the duty of every citizen: “To protect and preserve public property and expose and combat misuse and waste of public funds and property”.

Therefore, stemming from the provisions of Article 41(f) and the provisions of sections 1(b) and 2(c) of the Whistleblower Act, 2006 (Act 720), the petitioner, do hereby humbly appeal to the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) to conduct a forensic investigation into the award of all contracts at the Ghana Water Company Ltd. (GWCL), from January 7th 2017 to date, and any other period that the Office of Special Prosecutor may deem necessary.

The GWCL is a Limited Liability Company, established under the Statutory Corporations (Conversion to Companies) Act 461 of 1993, as amended by LI 1648. Therefore, as a public entity, the award of all contracts, be they works, goods or services, MUST be in accordance with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) as amended, and all spending in line with the stipulations of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, soon after being appointed Board Chairman of GWCL in October 2017, and having assumed office, is alleged to have been gifted a Toyota Land Cruiser Four Wheel Drive Vehicle by Intermerc (Gh) Ltd. What was the motive behind this gift? Why didn’t Intermerc make its donation to Afenyo-Markin before he became Board Chairman of GWCL? Could this be the reason Intermerc is now being awarded contracts at GWCL at hugely inflated contract sums?

It is provided under Article 284 of the 1992 that: “A public officer shall not put himself in a position where his personal interest conflicts or is likely to conflict with the performance of the functions of his office”. The alleged donation of the Toyota Land Cruiser Vehicle to Afenyo-Markin (public officer) by Intermerc (Gh) Ltd., (a contractor/supplier), is a clear breach of Article 284 of the 1992 Constitution.

A contract was awarded to Intermerc (Gh) Ltd. in 2017, at a total contract sum of GHS 14,801,971.50, for the Supply and Installation of Transport Pump, Control Panel and Additional Items for Takoradi Pump House at Inchaban Headworks. The table below provides proof of payment for the above contract. Cheque numbers; dates paid; and receipt numbers, are provided for ease of reference.

DETAILS OF PAYMENTS MADE TO INTERMEC (GH) LTD FOR THE SUPPLY AND INSTALLATION OF TRANSPORT PUMP CONTROL PANEL AND ADDITIONAL ITEMS IN RESPECT OF TAKORADI PUMP HOUSE AT INCHABAN HEADWORKS

NO. Cheque No. Date Paid Receipt No. Total Amount in GHS 1. 508385 16/01/18 0002572 2,000,000.00 2. 508386 17/01/18 0002573 1,000,000.00 3. 508395 22/01/18 0002574 1,000,000.00 4. 508433 05/02/18 0002575 3,000,000.00 5. 508445 19/02/18 0002576 2,000,000.00 6. 508461 07/03/18 0002578 1,000,000.00 7. 508460 07/03/18 0002577 2,000,000.00 8. 508515 03/04/18 0002580 1,500,000.00 9. 508558 12/04/18 0002582 1,301,971.50 Grand Total 14,801,971.50

Exhibit 1 is a price list (invoice), from Sunbabsco Ltd., for the supply and installation of Transport Pump, Control Panel and Additional Items for Takoradi Pump House at Inchaban Headworks (the same items supplied and installed by Intermerc at GHS 14,801,971.50), which shows that all the items could have been procured at GHS 2,240,505.00; a colossal difference of GHS 12,561,466.50!! Value for money, was thus thrown to the dogs by the Afenyo-Markin led Board at GWCL! If this does not amount to causing financial loss to the State, then what else?

While Afenyo-Markin is most often in the media castigating officials of some other State entities (where he has neither administrative nor supervisory roles, except under the window of public spirited person) for financial malfeasance perceived only by him, he has paradoxically superintended knowingly over gargantuan create, loot and share at GWCL.

This blatant, and/or seeming breaches of Act 663 as amended, is happening in a State Owned Enterprise (SOE), superintended over by Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Board Chairman of GWCL.

Having earned the trust and confidence of a majority of Ghanaians, the petitioner is convinced that the Office of Special Prosecutor, will undertake an independent and meticulous investigation into the award of all contracts at GWCL and other matters of public concern. This will ultimately determine whether the allegations of a section of the staff of GWCL and other concerned members of the public, are a mere puff, or founded.

More importantly, the audit, if carried out, will potentially and greatly save the public purse.

Thank You

Yours truly,

Mr. Alhassan Salifu Bawah

Tel: 0273662589