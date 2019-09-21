Voter exhibition exercise was shambolic- Asiedu Nketia

General secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the just ended voter exhibition exercise as “Shambolic”.

The last day of the exhibition was generally met with a low turnout across the various polling centres, much like the previous days of the exercise.

After being scheduled to end on September 17, the deadline was extended to September 20.

The extension of the voters register exhibition by the Electoral Commission (EC) was not enough to improve the turnout of the exercise.

The exhibition of the voters register commenced on Tuesday, September 10 and took place in the over 30,000 polling stations nationwide.

However, Mr Samuel Tettey, deputy chairperson of the EC in charge of operations said they were satisfied with the exhibition.

Mr. Asiedu Nketia said he wasn’t surprised that the EC described the exercise as a success;

“I am not surprised that the Commission official will declare the exercise successful because these are people who want to set their own exam questions, write the exam, mark it, and declare victory for themselves and begin congratulating themselves for passing well so i am not surprised at all. But i will describe the exercise as a sham and shambolic exercise because I don’t think it can pass for any credible voter exhibition exercise by all standards.”