AfCFTA Implementation Study Underway

The BUSAC Fund has commissioned a study to assess the Ghanaian private sector readiness towards the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). It is expected that the study will produce a diagnostic report which will help to develop practical steps in addressing the gaps and challenges identified by the private Sector with regards to the AfCFTA.

The study is being undertaken by a research and advocacy policy think called CUTS Ghana.

As part of the study, a reference group consisting of private sector, trade associations, government, academia and other representatives of institutions relevant to the implementation of the AfCFTA have been constituted. The purpose of the reference group to guide the design and the conduct of the study.

The lead consultant for the study Appiah Kusi Adomako who is also the Country Coordinator CUTS Ghana in presenting the draft outline for the study indicated that the study is important in a sense that it would generate the body of evidence that would be require to help position the country strategically to maximize the full benefits of the AfCFTA agreement.

In his remarks, the Fund Manager for BUSAC Fund Mr. Nicholas Gebara indicated that the there are lots of opportunities and risks associated with the implementation of AfCFTA and the research should map out the concerns of the private sector address what the challenges and opportunities are for AfCFTA.

Mr. Mickson Opoku, a director at the Multilateral Trade Division at the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI) commended BUSAC Fund for initiating the study and suggested that the study should be aligned with the seven clusters which the government has identified.

Members of the reference from the Private Enterprise Federation, International Chamber of Commerce, University of Ghana Business School, Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Chartered Institute of Logistics (CILT), Ghana Institute for Freight Forwarders (GIFF), Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI), Ministry of Finance, Maverick Research and Consulting, Africa Centre for International Trade and Development (ACINTaD), AfriInvest Consult Ltd and AfCFTA Policy Network-Ghana and Diaspora