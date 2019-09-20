StanChart Continues To Engage Clients On Its Wealth Products

Standard Chartered runs an advisory-led Wealth Management business that provides tailored wealth solutions to clients based on their individual objectives and product suitability.

The Bank follows a careful process to identify and select globally recognised industry leaders, offering clients a range of top-in-class investment products that fits their individual needs.

The advisory team harness years of research and experience in wealth management to provide market insights, advice and convictions to guide clients on how to navigate the markets under different stages of the economic cycle.

Based on the Bank's in-house views, recommendations on investment options are made to clients on what strategies position them to take best advantage of local and global events to maximise their returns while minimising downside risks to their portfolios.

The Bank provides a wide range of client-centric Wealth Management solutions making available for clients' subscription products and solutions from some of the world's leading and most recognised providers to meet clients' individual needs.

Access is provided to a full range of mutual funds and fixed income securities. There is also continuous investment in digitisation for a more convenient client experience.

This will use innovative digital solutions to transform our capabilities and client experience.

Selected clients at the wealth session were given options available in both local and offshore investments as well as shown the advantages of investing in longer-dated local bonds in times of declining rates and how to access global financial markets to make returns on their foreign currency.

They were also offered the Bank's security backed lending capabilities which give them the opportunity of using their investments as a guarantee to take overdraft facilities for liquidity or reinvestment purposes.

The Bank also used the opportunity to offer Bank assurance capabilities with a focus on their Life Insurance package with Prudential Insurance.