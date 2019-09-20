AfrigyaKwabre North DCE Tackles Classroom Congestion

THE BOAMAN-Maase Primary and Junior High School in the Kwabre North District, have taken delivery of 281 pieces of dual desks.

The donation by the District Chief Executive (DCE), Kwasi Karikari Acheamfuor, is to help ease congestion in the classrooms of the school.

The DCE after the presentation said that the desks would go a long way to help improve quality teaching and learning, thereby enabling the pupils to climb high the academic ladder in future.

He lamented that academic work in the schools was being impeded because of lack of amenities like desks and said the assembly would continue to work hard to ensure teaching and learning flourish in the district.

According to the DCE, his office would also try and present similar dual desks to other public schools in the district to help improve teaching and learning in those schools.

He admonished teachers in the district to always exercise patience as the government strives to improve upon their conditions of service and urged them to continue their hard work in educating children to become responsible future leaders.

Solomon Acheampong, Headmaster of Boaman-Maase JHS, lauded the DCE for his passion to improve teaching and learning in the district, urging him to continue with his good works.

---Daily Guide