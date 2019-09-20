Sunyani Handbag Snatchers Grabbed

Hand of one of the victims was slashed before took her hand bag

Some suspected robbers whose modus operandi is to be moving around with motorbikes and snatching ladies handbags have been arrested by the Bono Regional Police Command.

The robbers are noted for inflicting cutlass wounds on innocent ladies at night and bolting away with their bags.

The ring leader, Adramani Adamu, 23, is currently on bail while his accomplices are in police custody assisting with investigation. The accomplices are Karim Fatau, Godwin Amakyi alias taller, 20, Kwaku Nsor 26 and three others whose identities were not released by the police.

According to the police, one of the victims, Ama Takyiwaa, 26, a hairdresser, whose wrist was nearly chopped off by the robbers was originally rushed to the Brong Ahafo Regional Hospital but has since been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi for further medical care.

The police said this mode of robbing victims especially ladies of their hand bags is gaining notoriety in the Sunyani Municipality.

Chief Inspector Kinsley Augustine Oppong, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said the kingpin, Adramani Adamu and his two accomplices Karim Fatau and Godwin Amakyi on July 27 on a motorbike with the registration number M-19-AS 5452 at about 8:30 pm near Zinko, a suburb of Sunyani attacked one Yaa Faakyiwaa who was returning from church.

He said, the robbers snatched her hand bag that contained an Itel phone costing GH₵300 and a cash of GH₵1,000.

He said Adamu was arrested at the scene but the others managed to escape.

Adamu who was put in court and granted bail, led the police to arrest his accomplices later.

According to the police PRO, on 6th September, another lady, Ama Takyiwaa, a hairdresser, was also attacked at Dream Filed School near Abesim at about 9:30pm in the same manner and her hand bag containing a cell phone was snatched from her.

The robbers according to the police inflicted machete wounds on her for attempting to resist them.

The police spokesman said a patrol team was immediately alerted and during their search arrested Karim Fatau, Godwin Amakye and three others in the vicinity.

A brown school bag that was retrieved from them contained eight mobile phones, seven SIM cards, a motorbike ignition key, a lighter and a sharp knife.

“On 7th September we held an identification parade and the victims identified Fatau and Godwin as two of the guys on motorbikes who snatched their hand bags”, he said.

The suspects are currently in police custody assisting investigations.

---Daily Guide

