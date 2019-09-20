TV3's Natalie Fort Drags 7 News Portals To Court For Defamation

Natalie Fort

Television personality, Natalie Fort has filed a defamation suit against seven news portals for alleging that she was pregnant for four married men.

In the defamation suit filed at the Accra High Court against Ghana Celebrities, Yen Ghana, Ghanaweb, GH Page, Ghana Slayers, Netbuzz Africa and Peace FM Online, Natalie Fort is asking that the court should restrain the online portals from further publishing the defamatory words.

She is also seeking an order for the removal or deletion of the defamatory content, and any other relief the court may seem fit.

The online portals in their various publications according to the TV3 news presenter in her writ, alleged that, she was pregnant for four married men including an NPP politician and that was why she had taken a leave of absence.

In an earlier explanation, Natalie Fort said the leave had nothing to do with a supposed pregnancy but she was furthering her education abroad.

In the writ of summons dated September 4, 2019, Ms Fort is seeking damages, including special, aggravated and exemplary damages for libel, an instruction restraining the portals from further publishing the defamatory words, an order for the removal or deletion of the defamatory content, and any other relief as the Justice of the case may seem fit.

---graphic.com.gh