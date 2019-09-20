ModernGhanalogo

20.09.2019 General News

Prestea: 20 Chinese Illegal Miners Grabbed

By Staff Writer
2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS

The Operation Vanguard personnel at Mpohor and Prestea-Huni Valley in the Western region have arrested 20 Chinese nationals suspected of engaging in illegal mining.

Several equipment used by illegal miners were also confiscated. Among them were five excavators, two generator sets, seven water pumping machines and pump action rifles.

The suspects are currently in the custody of the Abosso Police pending proper handing over to Ghana Immigration Service.

Other Operations
Two other Chinese nationals were arrested in patrols conducted within the general area of Ntobroso in the Atwima Mponua District on Monday with mining equipment. The Operation Vanguard team believes the equipment was being used for illegal mining.

In operations conducted in the general area of Abompe in the Fanteakwa District, a Bissau-Guinean and 14 Ghanaian suspected illegal miners were also arrested.

All the foreign suspects have since been handed over to Ghana Immigration Service with the locals in the custody of various district police stations awaiting further action.

---myjoyonline

