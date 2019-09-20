Group Threatens 'Kum Y3n Preko' Demo Against Statistical Service Over Unpaid Allowance

Enumerators have vowed to demonstrate against Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) and Ministry of Food and Agriculture over unpaid allowance.

The Coalition of National Enumerators and Suppervisors (CONES) declared “Kum Yen Preko” demonstration to be staged in two weeks if their demands are not addressed.

Below is the full statement of the release:

THE COALITION OF NATIONAL ENUMERATORS AND SUPERVISORS (CONES) THREATENS TO EMBARK ON A “KUM Y3N PREKO” DEMO AGAINST GSS AND MoFA

The Coalition made up of Enumerators and Supervisors, have threatened to embark Supervisors a “Kum Yen Preko” demonstration against the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) and the Ministry of Food And Agriculture (MoFA) for failing to pay them their money.

During a press conference in Accra today, the aggrieved leaders and members of CONES lamented that they shall not sit by and watch The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) to embark on another data collection campaign whiles it still owes officers of the previous exercise.

They are therefore calling on the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) and the Ministry of Food And Agriculture (MoFA) to pay them the amount due them in not less than two weeks or they face a gargantuan demonstration dubbed: “KUM Y3N PREKO” at the headquarters of the aforementioned institutions.

--- gbcghanaonline.com