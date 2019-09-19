Ghana's Real GDP Growth From April To June 2019 Is 5.7% Year-On-Year

Provisional real quarterly gross domestic product including Oil and Gas, by the same period in 2018, the increase was 5.4%.

GDP growth rate without oil and gas (Non-Oil GDP) for second-quarter 2019 is 4.3% which compares to the same period in 2018 with a growth rate of 5.0%.

According to Government Satististician, Prof. Samuel Annim stated the Services sector recorded the highest growth of 6.5 %, the Industry sector followed with 6.1% and Agriculture with 3.1%.

The GDP estimate at constant 2013 prices for the 2nd quarter of 2019 was Ghc39,952.6 million compared to Ghc37,804.9 million in the 2nd quarter of 2018.

The non-oil GDP at constant 2013 prices for the 2nd quarter of 2019 was Ghc36,839.7 million compared to Ghc35,317.9 million in the 2nd quarter of 2018.

Again, the Nominal quarterly gross domestic product April to June 2019, the GDP estimate at current prices in purchaser's value for the 2nd quarter of 2019 was Ghc84,126.1 million compared to Ghc72,500.4 million in the 2nd quarter of 2018.

The Non-Oil GDP estimate at current prices for Q2 of 2019 was Ghc81,353.6 million compared to Ghc69,890.5 million in the second quarter of 2018.

However, year-on-year growth rates in the 2nd quarter of 2019 have Agriculture growing by 3.1%, Industry 6.1%, and Services leading by 6.5%.

The GDP sectoral distribution shows the Services sector of the Ghanaian economy in the second quarter of 2019 with a share of 49.1% of GDP at basic prices. The GDP share of Industry and Agriculture were 35.6% and 15.3 percent respectively.