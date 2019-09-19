UE/R: Deputy Minister Wants World Food To Increase Support For School Feeding

The Deputy Upper East Regional Minister, Frank Fuseini Adongo has appealed to the World Food Programme officials in Ghana to increase their support for the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) in order to enroll more children from deprived communities.

He said but for the frequent food supply by WFP and the introduction of the Ghana School Feeding Programme, millions of vulnerable Ghanaian children of school going age wouldn’t have been able to access basic education.

The Deputy Regional Minister who appreciated WFP for being one of the solid development partners of the Government of Ghana in addressing the food and development needs of the deprived communities, prayed the officials [of WFP] to sustain and increase their support for school feeding programme.

Hon. Frank Fuseini Adongo also the Member of Parliament for Zebilla made the appeal during a courtesy call on him by the World Food Programme’s Deputy Country Director in Ghana, Ms Alessia Decaterina at his office in Bolgatanga.

Ms Alessia Decaterina indicated that the World Food Programme is currently supporting the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection for the passage of the Ghana School Feeding Bill into law to ensure its sustainability across all regimes, and also supporting the programme in building capacity of technical staff and caterers among others.

The School Feeding Programme presently covers 2,663,134 pupils from 8,863 deprived basic public schools in 254 districts across Ghana.

Records from the National Secretariat of GSFP and Ghana Education Service have confirmed that the feeding programme since its introduction in 2005 has dramatically increased school enrollment, attendance and retention; and reduce hunger and malnutrition among children and also boost domestic food production, create jobs and reduce poverty among local farmers.