18.09.2019 Tragedy

Gory Accident At Yapei Bridge; Passengers Dead

By Staff Writer
One of the burnt accident vehicles

Two vehicles have been involved in a fatal accident on the Yapei bridge.

DGN Online gathered that a tipper truck collided with another vehicle on the bridge which caused the accident.

However, it is feared that the passengers of the vehicles have died due to the burning of the vehicles.

Meanwhile, personnel of the Ghana Fire Service have been dispatched from Tamale to the scene.

---Daily Guide

