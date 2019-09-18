Akufo-Addo To Launch National Plastic Management Policy On Oct 1

President Akufo-Addo will on October 1, 2019 announce Ghana's agreed approach to the curtailment of plastic pollution in Ghana.

The Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who made this known Wednesday morning said the government has partnered with Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP) to deal with plastic waste in Ghana.

He said President Akufo-Addo, and the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, will formally announce the launch of the initiative on October 1 in Accra.

---More to follow

----graphic.com.gh