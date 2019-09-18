Weather Alert: More Rainstorm Today

The Ghana Meteorological Agency is forecasting a rainstorm across the country on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

In its weather forecast for Wednesday, the GMA said while the Upper West, the Northern, Bono East, Volta and Eastern regions are the areas to experience the rains, the Eastern region will likely endure the most.

The GMA said rain is likely to remain over Eastern Region close to about 6 hours with expected rainfall amount of about 57mm, while areas just north of the coast are expected to experience slight to moderate rains in the evening.

Below is the weather alert as issued by the GMA.

WEATHER ALERT FOR WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2019

A rain storm is expected to move across the country tomorrow right from the North through the middle to the coastal sector. Areas to be affected and the time include:

Upper West Region (Wa and its environs from 0300 UTC)

Northern and Bono East Regions (Yendi, Tamale and Kpandai, Salaga, Bimbila and their environs from 0400 UTC)

Volta Region (Ho and its environs from 0900 UTC)

Eastern Region (Begoro, Nkawkaw, Mamekrobo, Kwahu Kotoso, Koforidua and their environs from 1100 UTC)

NB: The rain is likely to remain over Eastern Region close to about 6 hours with expected rainfall amount of about 57mm.

Areas just north of the coast are expected to experience slight to moderate rains in the Evening.

The entire public is advised to take the necessary precaution when going out.

The general public would be updated when necessary.

ISSUED AT 1100 UTC

