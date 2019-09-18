Akufo-Addo Can’t Fix Mess In 2 Years — Okyenhene

Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin is asking Ghanaians to be patient with the Akufo-Addo-led government.

According to him, the current administration can’t fix the challenges confronting the country just within two and half years in office.

The President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs made these known while addressing the chiefs and residents of Akyem – Kwabeng in the Atiwa West District in the Eastern Region.

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin explained that per the policies outlined by the government it was clear that the President has a good vision for the citizens.

“Since Rome was not built in a day, then you should know Akufo-Addo government cannot fix all protracted problems of Ghana within two years in power,” he said.

---Daily Guide