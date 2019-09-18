iWatch Africa pays courtesy call on ACP David Senanu Eklu, Ghana Police Service

iWatch Africa’s Director of Policy and News, Gideon Sarpong and Director of Communications, Philip Banini today, paid a courtesy call on the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP David Senanu Eklu.

The meeting which took place at the Ghana Police Headquarters in Accra is part of iWatch Africa’s stakeholder engagement ahead of the official launch of the ‘Human Rights Abuse & Corruption Project’ in Ghana.

The team from iWatch Africa underscored the importance of improving engagement between the police service and the general public as well as protecting the rights of Ghanaians.

iWatch Africa extended an invitation to the Ghana Police Service to join and actively participate in the initiative.

ACP David Senanu Eklu assured the delegation of the commitment of his office towards the successful implementation of the project.

He also emphasized the importance of new media and community engagements in educating the public in Ghana.

The Human Rights Abuse and Corruption Project is supported by the US Embassy Ghana, with the official launch set to take place in October, 2019.