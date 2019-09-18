StanChart Group CEO Meets Akufo-Addo

Mr Winters (right) in a handshake with President Akufo-Addo after the courtesy call at the Jubilee House

The Group Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Bank, Mr Bill Winters, has paid a courtesy call on President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his working visit to Ghana.

He was accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Nigeria and West Africa, Mr Lamin Manjang.

A release issued in Accra by the bank yesterday said “While in Ghana, he also had meetings with key stakeholders.

“During the visit, in addition to interacting with staff, Mr Winters participated in a highly engaging round-table discussion on current global and local economic trends. The session was moderated by the Board Chairman of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, Mr Emmanuel Kumah”.

It said guests at the discussion included key policy makers, industry stakeholders as well as clients of the Bank.

The release said Mr Winters was excited about the visit especially the economic session, which was highly informative with very significant insights and perspectives shared by stakeholders and policy makers.

It said Ghana is a key market for Standard Chartered, having operated in the country for more than 120 years.

“His visit signifies the importance of Ghana to the Standard Chartered Group and the Bank’s commitment to invest in Africa.

The Bank will continue to support the financial and business aspirations of clients as well as the socio-economic development of Ghana.

Since his appointment as Chief Executive in June 2015, this is his third visit to Ghana, his recent one in less than 10 months when he inaugurated the Standard Chartered new head office building in Accra,” the release added.

