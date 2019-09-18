Mr Julius Debrah & The NDC Must Render Apology Otumfuo Osei Tutu Ii Or Face The Wrath - Subin Hot Issues

We dispassionately write to affirm our pain and unjust words of the former chief of staff and leading member of NDC, Mr. Julius Debrah who served in the government of NDC.

After closely monitoring the waves both on social media platforms and the radio, we can categorically state that the NDC has a grand agenda to run down the undisputable earned image of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Asanteman.

We all know in this country and beyond reasonable boundary that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is one of the most graceful personalities blessed with wisdom, His personality is unmatched and untainted. I must affirm that we support his true words spoken at the just ended UN event. Indeed he is a priceless, peerless personality that the Lord has graced this country with.

We won't allow for the sake of political expediency, any political miscreant will take advantage to insult his integrity.

Asantehene had his doors opened to the NDC but Mahama outwardly abused the chance by singing "YEN TIE OBIAA" after hardworking people Kumasi cried for good roads and the hardship in the economy 2015.

To call the King a lair is an insult. Such insolence by such politicians won't be tolerated.

We hereby call on the NDC and it's leadership to render an unqualified apology to Manhyia and Asanteman within 7 days or have their regional office closed down. We will again make sure there won't be any NDC activity in the region.

- God bless Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

- May Asanteman grow beyond this age and ages ahead.

Yaw Geraldo

Administrator - SUBIN HOT ISSUES

