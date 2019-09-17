Adhere to section 22(2 ) of the Public Elections Regulations of C.I.91 and release Provisional Voter Register to all Parties - NDC Demands EC

The Election Directorate of the National Democratic Congress has demanded immediate release of the Provisional Voter Register to all parties by the Electoral Commission of Ghana under Public Election Regulations CI.91.

This comes as the party expressed misgivings at the ongoing Exhibition of the Provisional Voter's Register which begun throughout the country from the 10th September and ends today September 17.

According to Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Director of the NDC Elections Directorate, "the progress of the exhibition can so far be described as gross violation of the Public Elections Regulations C.I.91 as a result of the EC's own planning, development and operations of the exhibition exercise, which is frustrating perspective and registered voters across the country."

Based on provisions in the C.I 91,the EC was to provide a provisional register of voters alongside the 2012 old register compiled, however correspondence to the Electoral Commission of Ghana by the National Democratic Congress demanding a copy of the register under the law has yielded no result.

Again, the Election machinery suggests a visit by the party to the exhibition centre's shows massive flaws in the compilation of the voter register. In some instances majority of voters cannot find their names in the voters register. Reports coming from Kpone Kantamanso indicate that most of the old and newly registered voters cannot find their names when they visited the centres where they have constantly voted in the past.

The NDC alleges that details of the precise precise problems of the exhibition exercise are associated with the software introduced by the EC which have some defects. An example of the confusion is found in the numerical code of the EC which has Ablekuma as C14 and Kpone as C23. But when Kpone opens their Voter's Management System (VMS) it opens into C14, showing the voter's of Ablekuma. The system does not allow them access to make changes or print out ID Cards.

Similarly, they say the verification devices were not available at the Centres and some names which are supposed to be in the 2019 Provisional Voter's Register have found their way into the Final Voters Register of 2016 making the Provisional Register for 2016 not up to date.

The party calls on the EC to take immediate remedial action to address these alomalies to ensure a credible 2020 General Election.

Story by Malise Otoo