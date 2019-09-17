Ghana Hosts 3rd Annual Africa Oil & Gas Local Content Sustainability Conference

National, regional and international oil and gas industry Local Content Experts will gather in Accra, Ghana, for the third edition of the annual Africa Oil & Gas Local Content Sustainability Conference & Exhibition (ALC2019). The two-day event, which is underthe theme, “ShapingtheFuturethroughSustainable LocalContent Policies”, takes place from 10-11 October 2019 at Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

Ghana NationalPetroleum Corporation(GNPC) isthe hostNational OilCompany (NOC) of ALC2019, which has been endorsed and supported by the Petroleum Commission, Ghana, the Africa Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO), and the Ministry of Energy, Ghana.

ALC2019 is the third annual continent-wide policy response initiative and platform that brings together regional decision-makers and relevant stakeholders. The key objective is the promotion of increased local value addition and participation in the oil & gas industry supply chain, to achieve the transfer of skills, capacity building and economic development.

The choice of Ghana was informed by the various policies and actions of the Ghana Government & Industry, to encourage local content development and participation of citizens in the oil and gas value chain, since the country joined the ranks of African oil producers.

Professionals within and outside Africa have been assembled to discuss various aspects of the theme.Confirmed Speakers include:

Hon. John-Peter Amewu, Minister for Energy, Republic of Ghana.

Mahaman Laouan Gaya, Secretary General, APPO.

Dr. K.K. Sarpong, CEO, GNPC

Egbert Faibille Jnr. CEO, Petroleum Commission, Ghana

Dr. Kwame Amoah Baah- Nuakoh, General Manager, Sustainability, GNPC

Dr. Lahra Liberti, Natural Resources for Development, OECD

Ms. Yanchun Zhang, Chief, Commodity Policy Implementation, UNCTAD

Kwaku Boateng, Director, Local Content, Petroleum Commission, Ghana

Aphrodite ODDET, Head of Communication, SNPC, Congo

Karl NGAKAKALA, Head of Downstream, SNPC

Benjamin Kwame Asante, Director, Petroleum Upstream, Ministry of Energy, Ghana

Jessica Kyeyune, National Content Specialist, Uganda National Oil Company

Nillian Mulemi, CEO Petroleum Training & Education Fund, NAMCOR, Namibia

Emmanuel Y. Amangala, Manager, NIPEX, Nigeria

Victoria Nalule, Executive Director, AEMI

Nuertey Adzeman, Executive Director, Ghana Oil & Gas Service Providers Association.

Tunde Adelana, Director, Monitoring and Evaluation NCDMB, Nigeria

Luiz Henrique De Oliveira Bispo, Manager, Local Content, ANP, Brazil

Jide Jadesimi, Executive Director, LADOL

Kwabena Aforo-Addo, CEO Connexus Energy, Ghana

Paul Eardley Taylor, Head Oil & Gas, Southern Africa, Standard Bank

Florent BIOKA, Directeur Général, Société Forages Petroliers (SFP)

Clarence Nartey, Country Manager, Invest In Africa

Senior Representative, SONANGOL, Angola

ALC2019 will feature a technical exhibition alongside the main conference and will gather national, regional and international stakeholders from both public and private sectors, including government representatives, development partners, international & national oil companies, service providers and decision makers from the industry among others. The event is a high-level policy dialogue and professional networking forum for key stakeholders in the African and international oil and gas industry, focusing onthe sustainability of local content regulatory and institutional frameworks and policies that have so far been implemented by African Oil & Gas Producing Countries to enable and advance local economicdevelopment and national industry participation.

ALC2019 will promote knowledge exchange and showcase the best practical solutions for sustainable national industry participation and domestic value addition through local enterprise, contractor and supplier value chain development. It will also explore opportunities for collaboration in regional local content for the development of regional supply chain within the oil and gas value chain in Africa.

The success of the first two editions in Luanda, Angola, has made ALC2019 a must-attend for industry stakeholders, who want to keep abreast of local content policies and opportunities in Africa.

The event is Sponsored by GNPC and NIPEX.

