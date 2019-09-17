Gomoa Central Teachers Commended For Brilliant BECE Results

The Deputy Minister for Land and Natural Resources, Hon. Naana Eyiah who is also the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central has commended Teachers in her Constituency for their dedication to duty which she said has improved academic performance.

She has equally praise Girls who wrote the 2019 BECE for their unprecedented results beating the boys to the background

According to the Member of Parliament, teachers in the Gomoa Central District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service ought to be praised for their selfless dedication to duty adding she would do everything within her means to support them.

"Am extremely happy that our girls are now being found in a number of top schools across the country. This gives hope to the Gomoa Central Constituency. Our teachers should be commended for this brilliant performance especially the girls

I want to encourage them to aspire to attain a height in the Educational ladder. Education is the only key through which we can use to eradicate poverty as a nation. I have pledged to make education attractive to every child of school-going age in Gomoa Central Constituency"

Hon. Naana Eyiah stated these at Gomoa Ekwamkrom when she presented 50 school trunks, mattresses, and provisions to Junior High School graduates who have gained admission to various Senior High Schools to enjoy the Free SHS policy which started on Monday with the Green track students

Hon. Naana Eyiah further stated that in collaboration with DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo conducive environment has been created for effective teaching and learning adding the end results were the brilliant performance of the 2019 BECE candidates gaining admission to what has been termed as First-Class Schools

The beneficiary students who had aggregate six (6) to Fifteen (15) were drawn from the various basic schools in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region. 5,247 candidates made up 2,683 boys and 2,564 girls sat for the 2019 exams. They have all gotten admission to the school of their choice.

"I have been supporting JHS graduates annually to relief their parents of Financial burden and to motivate the students to stick to their books.

We must thank His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP government for the Free SHS policy for giving every child access to the Senior High School level

While commending teachers for their commitment to duty, I want to appeal to our parents to monitor activities of their children closely so that they would pursue their goals

Am ever ready to give whatever I have for the development of Gomoa Central Constituency especially in Education, Health and Agriculture which is the backbone of every nation

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government seeks to leave a better legacy in which Gomoa Central Constituency would be seen producing Doctors, Nurses, Engineers, Scientists, District Chief Executives, Members of Parliament and other Professionals to contribute their quota towards infrastructure development and poverty eradication"

Hon. Naana Eyiah thanked H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo once again for his foresight adding the Free SHS policy has opened the door for parents from deprived communities who never thought their children could Get access to Schools like Achimota, Adisadel, St. Augustine, Aggrey Memorial, Mfantsipim, Accra Academy, Apam SHS, Swedru SHS, Kumasi, Winneba, Mfantseman Girls at Saltpong, University Practice Senior High (UPS) at Cape Coast and Tema Senior High School among others.

"Gomoa Central is highly grateful to the President of the Republic of Ghana for this policy. It has benefited those of us in Gomoa Central Constituency immensely"

Miss Annabel Enyan Hakeem who gained admission to Tema Senior High School on behalf of her mates expressed her gratitude to Hon. Naana Eyiah for the kind gesture adding it has ginger them to study extra hard.

Parents, on the other hand, lauded Hon Naana Eyiah for relieving them of the financial burden associated with buying of school trunks, mattresses and others running into hundreds of Ghana Cedis.

" We thank our Honourable Member of Parliament for this kind gesture. We are overwhelmed by this gesture without which some of us couldn't have sent our children to Senior High School even though it is totally free.

We will continue to pray for her and the NPP government under His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for more social intervention aimed at improving the lives of the people. We are solidly behind them and vote massively for NPP in the 2020 General Elections " They assured Hon. Naana Eyiah and the NPP hierarchy

The Headteacher of Aboso-Benso D/A Model 'C' Basic School, Hon. Kweku Nyarko Koomson who is also the Presiding Member for Gomoa Central District Assembly on behalf of Headteachers thanked Hon. Naana Eyiah for recognizing their little effort aimed at improving the academic standard in the Gomoa Central District.