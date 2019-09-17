Nothing Can Persuade Us To Accept The DNA Results — Sister Of Missing Girl Declares

The family of one of the Takoradi girls, whom the police have declared dead , says nothing can persuade them to accepting the results of the DNA test conducted by the police.

According to Adjoa Qauyeson, elder sister of Ruth Love Quayeson, the family still believe their sister is alive and will reunite with them someday.

Acting Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, on Monday confirmed the death of the girls who went missing last year.

At a press conference in Accra, he revealed that the results of the DNA test conducted on the remains found in a cesspit in Takoradi were indeed those of the four girls.

When JoyNews Anchor, Kojo Yankson, on Tuesday visited the family home in Takoradi in the Western Region Quayeson, where Adjoa defiantly rejected the statement by the police chief.

“The police can do whatever they like…but we know that our sister is alive. Since December none of us has had the feeling that she’s no more,” she stated.

“I believe they are alive and one day God will bring them home,” she added.

The main suspect, a 28-year old Nigerian, Samuel Udoetuk Wills was arrested in the Western region, John Orji was arrested at the Aflao border while a third, only known as Chika was arrested in Nigeria.

Sequence of kidnapping

July 29, 2018 - Ruth Abeka

August 15, 2018 - Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21yrs

December 4, 2018 - Ruth Love Quayson 18yrs

December 21, 2018 - Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, 18yrs

It was the 28-year old Nigerian, Samuel Wills who was first arrested a day following the fourth kidnapping after the family had communicated with the alleged kidnappers and paid a ransom.

John Oji has been the name on the lips of the first suspect and also Nigerian. The 29-year old John Orji was arrested on June 4, 2019 at the Togo section of the Aflao border.

Police in Ghana were informed by Nigerian authorities on August 2, 2019, that a third suspect, Chika had been arrested in Abuja, Nigeria. Samuel Wills identified Chika via video chat and had a “confrontational exchange” with him insisting the third suspect knew the whereabouts of the girls.

Samuel Wills said together with Chika and another woman Mama Soboma came to Ghana for the girls.

