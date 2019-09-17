Missing Tadi girls: CID boss failed-Security personnel acted unprofessional

National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi says unprofessional conduct of the security agencies led to the current situation of the four missing Takoradi missing girls.

He chastised the security agencies describing their conduct as insensitive and unprofessional and that blames should be laid at the door steps of the police CID and the state security agencies.

“The CID boss, Maame Tiwa Addo Danquah has failed the office she occupies, failed the family and failed the country at large” he fumed.

According to him the actions and pronouncements made by the various security agencies suggests same that, they were not up to the task.

Speaking on Okay fm Ade Akyea bia morning show, he believes Ghanaians have lost confidence in the police and security agencies.

“The insecurity in the country is leading to lost of confidence in the CID and the police and its not good. “Under normal circumstance, every Ghanaian including families of the girls suppose to accept the outcome of the report of the police but its now otherwise; and this is as a result of the insensitiveness in handling the case” he added

In his submission it will be essential for the CID boss to resign as the Director General of the CID. “Because she is undermining the relevance of the office of the CID and so long as Tiwa Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo remains the CID boss, public confidence in the CID will continue to wayne” he lamented.