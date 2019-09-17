CID boss at el must resign-Family of four missing girls demand

Families of the four missing Takoradi girls are demanding for the resignation of Maame Tiwa Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo, CID boss and two others.

The two include Minister in Charge of Security at the Presidency and Minister for Interior, Bryan Acheampong and Hon. Ambrose Dery respectively.

According to spokesperson for the families, Michael Grant Hayford the security personnel insensitively dealt with the matter leading to death of the girls.

“The three officers must resign with immediate effect” he said.

In an interview monitored by Modernghana.com on Adom Fm’s political show ‘Burning Issues’, he said despite the “reckless” dealing in the matter the time and manner the report was released is wrong.

He argued that the police service’s psychological department could have been engaged. “They release a death report to the families who are already traumatised this time, do the police wish the death of family members as well?”

The families are skeptical about the report and has however decline the report. “We will not accept the report from the police” he said.

Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21, Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, 18; Ruth Love Quayson 18, and Ruth Abeka went missing on different dates last year.

The CID boss Maame Tiwa Addo Danquah at a press conference in Accra on April 2, 2019, said the police knew where the three missing girls were and that the police would rescue them to enable the girls to reunite with their families.

The families are however at sea why the strange retrieve of human remains from a septic tank on a property previously occupied by the key suspect in the kidnapping of the three Takoradi girls, Samuel Udoetuk-Wills.