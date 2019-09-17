VivaHealth Magazine Launched, Promises To Serve Readers wWth Vital Health Information

Remex Communications, a full-service digital media agency, last Saturday launched a comprehensive general health magazine with key concentration on mental health.

The magazine, VivaHealth available for free at hotels, gyms and supermarkets across the country features vital information on community health, pregnancy, childbirth education and assistance, infectious diseases, public health research and development.

The magazine delivers accurate and trusted information on real life medical challenges and educates readers about the underlying causes of certain medical conditions and how to safeguard against them.

Speaking at the launch of the magazine at the 37 Military Hospital Officers Mess, Dr. Carl Nutsugah, founder and Editor-in-chief of the Magazine explained that the main goal of the magazine is to provide accessible, standard and optimized health information to the general public.

“This magazine demonstrates our commitment to the wellbeing of readers and we are determined to publish key health content and undertake research into areas of health that supports the healthcare system. That means readers will have a much more complete, personal picture of their health needs,” he said.

Dr Nutsugah noted that the magazine was conceptualised to bridge the gap on how people receive critical medical information by adopting a more effective and proactive approach of healthy living.

He also revealed the magazine will also be published online with an interactive platform- Ask Viva, where doctors, healthcare and fitness professionals will be on standby to discuss and answer questions on health issues and concerns.

Dr John Paul Omuojine, a Psychiatrist and Consultant at Freethink Consult - a network of mental health professionals said the publication of the magazine could not have come at a more opportune time.

"I am impressed with the in-depth thinking that has gone into the development of this magazine, and it tackles many of the health issues Ghanaians face today. The magazine’s focus on mental health is refreshing considering it is a major public health and social issue that affects people from all walks of life”, he said.

He insisted that the stigma associated with mental illness remains one of the top reasons people choose to forgo help and treatment.

“We cannot continue to pretend that mental health is not one of the biggest medical challenges in the country and we have to start by demystifying the mystery of the condition and inspire people to seek treatment,” he noted.

Commenting on the launch of the magazine, Mrs Pearl Selormey, a clinical nutritionist expressed optimism of the magazine’s potential and the value it will bring to all readers and believes it's a sign of progress for Ghana’s healthcare sector.

According to her, the long term impact of unhealthy eating affects the general quality of life and advised people to stay focused on a healthy lifestyle by exercising and controlling their weight efficiently.

“I believe it is about time a national conversation was held to address unhealthy eating habits and lack of physical activity which is increasing the risk of unhealthy citizens in the country. This is why I am excited about this magazine and what it aims to achieve,” she said.

She advised guests to avoid sugary beverages which have little or no nutritional value and rather opt for fruits, vegetables, whole grains, calcium and fiber enriched foods.

The daylong event saw guests participate in free medical screenings, food and beverage sampling while exhibitors had the opportunity to showcase various health, fitness, organic and natural health products.

Celebrity fitness trainer Warmz Incredible also conducted fitness training sessions and offered one-on-one fitness coaching to participants.