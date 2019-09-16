Takoradi Missing Girls Dead — Police DNA Confirms

The Ghana Police Service DNA results have confirmed that the four missing girls in the Western regional capital Takoradi are dead.

The Ag. Inspector of General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh said at a press conference Monday, that the results of the DNA test on remains retrieved in Takoradi have been relayed to the families along with condolences.

A family member who spoke to JoyNews said, the results given to them shows the tests are positive.

The girls Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21, Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, 18; Ruth Love Quayson 18, and Ruth Abeka were victims of a kidnapping and murdering syndicate in the Takoradi area, the IGP said.

The police boss bemoaned the inability of the service obtain “accurate and actionable intelligence” in “good time”. But he said the arrest of the alleged kidnappers has “effectively” thwarted the ability of the syndicate to continue their murderous spree.

The main suspect, a 28-year old Nigerian, Samuel Udoetuk Wills was arrested in the Western region, John Orji was arrested at the Aflao border while a third, only known as Chika was arrested in Nigeria.

--myjoyonline