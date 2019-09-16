Muslim ladies denied National Service; Group petitions SSNIT

A group of Muslim ladies information available indicates has been denied their mandatory national service by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) over the refusal to abide to a directive of non-wearing of hijab.

The development has compelled Muyad Social Service (MSS) a Muslim non-governmental organization (NGO), to petition the hierarchy of SSNIT, describing the move as an abuse of constitution and human right of Muslim ladies.

The petition follows several complaints it received from some Muslim ladies who were posted there to offer their mandatory national service.

MSS in a release expressed disappointment over the action of SSNIT. “MSS is disturbed with the high tendencies of some Ghanaians deliberately breaking Article 21(1)(C) of the 1992 constitution of Ghana, which allows every citizen to observe and manifest his or her religious belief and norms to the fullest everywhere in the country.”

The group is demanding for response of what it claims to be “the deliberate flouting of the constitutional rights of Muslim ladies in the organization.” Unsatisfactory response or any course of actions will motivate the MSS to seek redress from the law court of Ghana the release added.

Below is the full petition:

PRESS RELEASE

16/09/2019

MUYAD SOCIAL SERVICES PETITION SSNIT OVER CONSTITUTIONAL AND HUMAN RIGHT ABUSE AGAINST SOME MUSLIM LADIES

The MUYAD Social Services (MSS), upon receiving complaints from some Muslims ladies posted to do their National Service with the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) but were denied access to do their mandatory national service because they refused to remove their hijab (hair cover - an obligatory Islamic identity of Muslim ladies), have petitioned the Trust through the Director-General and the Board Chairman.

MUYAD Social Service (an Islamic NGO) is very disturbed with the deliberately flouting of the fundamental human and constitutional rights of Muslim ladies who wear their hijabs by both public and private institutions (educational institutions and workplaces) in the country.

MSS is disturbed with the high tendencies of some Ghanaians deliberately breaking Article 21(1)(c) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, which allows every citizen to observe and manifest his or her religious belief and norms to the fullest everywhere in the country.

MSS is therefore demanding a positive response to the petition served SSNIT on Friday, September 20, 2019 at about 3:55pm and an outline of positive course of actions to remedy the damage and disregard of the rights of the Muslim ladies within the Trust sooner.

Unsatisfactory response or any course of actions will motivate the MSS to seek redress from the law court of Ghana.

MSS also take this opportunity to advise all institutions in Ghana both public and private to respect the constitutional rights of every citizen in the country, especially the religious belief and norms and permitted by the Supreme Laws of the land. No bye-laws, professional code of ethics, institutional rules or codes, service code is above the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

The peace of the country is expensive than any individual's or institution's self-interest and deliberate disregard to the laws of the country.

Islam highly upholds peace and respect of laws of every country the reason why MUYAD Social Services has kept on encouraging Muslims to use lawful means to address their grievances and abuse of their rights.

Signed

Adnan Adams Mohammed

Executive Director, MUYAD Social Services

0244653664 / 0267874318