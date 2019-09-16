Some bullied dreams of justice in a poem By Akosua Tuntum Nahana A cowards death imagined.When I think of my bulliesThe only happy thoughtIs their neckSwinging on a ropeBlood slipping out their mouthBegging for mercyWishingThey had given itTo me.When I think of their neck swingI think of their eyes terrifiedHauntedThen I smile.NowThey know reapeatingDire memories over and over.Like I repeat the memories they gave to me.Now they know how to plead.Death please quick.Like I did. Akosua Tuntum Nahana News Contributor
