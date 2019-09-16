Mahama Advises EC On Voter's Exhibition Challenges

Former President John Dramani Mahama is urging the Electoral Commission, EC to quickly resolve the challenges confronting the ongoing voters' exhibition exercise.

This comes at the back of complaints of names of recently registered voters being excluded from the voters' register that is being exhibited currently.

The Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama addressing the media after checking his details in Bole in the Savannah Region charged the EC to sit up and address challenges bedevilling the Commission

The Electoral Commission began the nationwide exhibition of the voters' register on September 10 2019.

The exercise, is meant to clean the register ahead of the upcoming referendum on the participation of political parties in district level elections, will be an opportunity for the about 17 million registered voters to authenticate their details in the register.

The EC has, thus, called on all stakeholders and members of the public to take a keen interest in the exhibition of the voters' register.

The exhibition exercise would create an opportunity for the inclusion of omitted names, removal of names of deceased voters from the register, correction of wrong registration centres, change of names and corrections to wrongly spelt names.

Also, the exhibition will also be a means for amendments to be made to clerical errors on the details of prospective voters.