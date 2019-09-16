Police Finish DNA Test On Retrieved Parts Of Takoradi Missing Girls

The Ghana Police Service has completed the DNA test on the remains retrieved close at the residence of Sam Udoetuk Wills, the main suspect in the Takoradi kidnapping case.

This is according to Citi News sources within the Ghana Police Service.

The source indicated that the report is ready to be presented to the appropriate individuals and interested parties.

This follows the expiration of a four-week ultimatum given by the Police to complete the DNA test.

In an earlier interview with Citi News, the spokesperson of the aggrieved families, Michael Grant Hayford, called on the Police Service to expedite action in ensuring that the results are made available to them.

He also blamed the Police for excommunicating the families on the state of the test.

The DNA test became crucial after the human parts were found close to the residence of one of the suspected kidnappers Samuel Wills.

The families of the four kidnapped girls provided DNA samples for the test after a series of objections and protest.

Two of the suspected kidnappers are currently in police custody in Ghana while the fourth suspect who was arrested in Nigeria is still awaiting extradition.

Residents threaten to protest if DNA tests match remains

Even before the Police Service completed its forensic test into discovered human remains, some residents of Takoradi had threatened to hit the streets of Takoradi with a mammoth demonstration if the results of the DNA test results match remains discovered weeks ago.

A Takoradi based social media group, Imagine Takoradi and the Sekondi Takoradi Masqueraders Association, with support from the families of the kidnapped girls on the anniversary of the kidnapping of the second girl, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, petitioned the IGP in August 2019 for a fair exercise through the Takoradi Central Police Command, after a peaceful demonstration.

