Students Collapse At Black Star Square As 1000s Chase SHS Placement

Thousands of students gathered at the Black Star Square in Accra are seeking to rectify errors with their placement into Senior High schools.

The exercise was put in place to enable qualified students to get a place at schools they may not have chosen but have space.

As Senior High schools reopen this week, a number of the students who qualified were not placed by the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

The exercise has also been marred by incidents of students collapsing.

Some of them have been admitted at the Emergency Department at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge Hospital after they passed out.

A pregnant woman who was at the venue for her ward was also rushed to the emergency department.

---citinewsroom