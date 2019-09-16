NIA Registers Nearly 3million Ghanaians For Ghana Card

The National Identification Authority (NIA) says it has registered 2,902,526 eligible Ghanaians for the Ghana Card in the Greater Accra, Volta and Oti regions since the registration started on June 4, last year.

It said out of the figure, 2,590,526 cards had been printed and 1,718,021 cards had been issued to applicants in the three regions as of September 14, 2019.

Mr Francis Palmdeti, Head of Corporate Affairs of the NIA, said that 556,559 people had been registered in the Volta Region, with 523,984 cards printed and 395,175 issued as of September 14, 2019.

In the Oti Region, he said, 387,057 people had been registered with 236,348 cards printed and 187,643 cards issued since registration started in that particular region on August 22, 2019.

Mr Palmdeti said the mass registration exercise ended on Saturday, September 14 in the Oti Region.

However, all registration centres with backlogs of cards will continue to be printed and issued to applicants from Monday, September 16 to Friday, September 20.

He said registration centres in the Volta Region where mop-up was conducted will also continue to issue printed cards to applicants at the centres they registered from Monday, September 16 to Friday, September 20, but no new registrations will be done.

