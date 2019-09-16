We're Sorry— GES To Stranded Parents, Students At Mfantsipim

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has apologised to parents and wards who were left stranded at the Mfantsipim School on Sunday.

The parents had taken their wards to the Central Region school to start the 2019/2020 academic year but were turned away by the school’s authorities because their names were not on the admission list.

A parent who spoke to Graphic Online said an official of the GES was in the school Monday morning to apologise for the mishap.

She said the official told them to go back to their respective homes and redo the self-placement; but the parents and their distraught wards who spent the Sunday night sleeping in their cars have however, refused to leave the school.

Sabotage

Meanwhile, the GES has explained that the mistakes with the self-placement module was as a result of “bad” people trying to sabotage the system.

He said in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM that it was for that reason that the service temporally closed down the system.

