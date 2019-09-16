Boks call on ref Garces for equal treatment against All Blacks

The Springboks Monday called on French referee Jerome Garces to treat them as equals during this weekend's opening Pool B blockbuster clash with defending champions New Zealand.

Assistant South Africa coach Mzwandile Stick said that with the gap between the All Blacks and their potential rivals for the Webb Ellis Cup closing, match officials to be consistent in how they applied the laws to all teams.

In the past, World Cup-winning All Blacks captain Richie McCaw -- a wizard in the loose -- was often accused of influencing referees to rule in his favour at the breakdown.

"The fans are excited by this one and looking forward to it," former South Africa sevens specialist Stick said of the Saturday's showdown in Yokohama.

"Hopefully the officials maybe will treat everything equally and respect the game and also respect the fans."

South Africa topped New Zealand in this year's Rugby Championship and Ireland are currently ranked world number one but Stick said the All Blacks remain the team to beat.

"If you look at previous history when it comes to the All Blacks, they've been dominating at Test level and it's always the case that whenever they go to the World Cup they are favourites," he said.

But top-ranked Ireland also suffered a record defeat to England before beating Wales twice in warm-up Tests.

"If you look at the top five teams currently in world rankings, you feel any of them have a chance to win the World Cup on their day," Stick said.

"It's been a proper build-up towards this World Cup.

Recent history between the Boks, who are blooming under coach Rassie Erasmus, and Steve Hansen's All Blacks promises to make for a tight encounter on Saturday.

"Things are a lot more balanced between us an New Zealand right now," Stick said.

"We can't ask for any better build-up towards the World Cup: if you look at the last three games we played against the All Blacks, in Wellington last year we won by two points, they came to Pretoria and won by two points, and then we drew against them again this year in Wellington.

"We're looking forward to this challenge, it's going to be a tough one... against one of the best teams in the world and given the history between the two teams."