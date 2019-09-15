National Movement For AgroEcology Launched

The Centre for Indigenous Knowledge and Organisational Development (CIKOD) in partnership with Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has launched the 'National Movement for Agroecology' to enhance sustainable food systems in the country.

Agroecology is a farming system that works in harmony with nature, using cultivation techniques and breeding programs that do not rely on chemical fertilizers, pesticides or artificial genetic modification.

The launch, which was held in Accra was under the theme " Agroecology for Good Food" seeks to promote and support farmers to build on organic agricultural practices using research, technology and existing indigenous knowledge that ensures total control of all aspects of food production.

Mr. Bernard Guri, Executive Director of CIKOD, said the Movement brings together everyone in the agricultural sector to promote proper practices.

According to him, the Movement seeks to fight against the industrialisation of agriculture which involves the use of chemicals which has not been helping but rather causing sicknesses.

He added that most sicknesses discovered in the country today are related to the food production system, hence the need to promote agroecology for healthy food production in the country.

Mr. Guri said agroecology movement also Seeks to ensure, stakeholders or policymakers provide what the farmers want in order to produce healthy crops.

Ms. Victoria Adongo, the Executive Director, of PFAG, advised farmers to appreciate the concept of agroecology and look at how they could scientifically modify the old farming practices for healthy food production.

She said it is important for farmers to diversify agroecology as farming is periodical to generate income through other means which are not directly linked to farming.

Mr. Wise C. Letsa, a Principal Dietician at the Trust Hospital, commended CIKOD and PFAG for the Movement adding that agroecological farming could double food production within 10 years while mitigating climate change and alleviate poverty.