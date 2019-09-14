Check Expiry Dates Of Food Products – Ghanaians Warned

Deputy Municipal Environmental Health Officer of Bibiani-Anhwaiso-Bekwai Municipality in the Western North Region, Mr. Attah Frimpong has advised residents of Bibiani and its environs to check for expiry dates of goods when buying from the market, particularly drinks and canned foods.

He made the call when the department embarked on an exercise to inspect expiry dates of food products at the Bibiani market, as part of their core mandate to prevent consumers from buying expired products.

Mr Frimpong said the objective of the exercise was to rid the market of expired goods and fake products.

More than 12 shops within the Bibiani Municipality were inspected during the exercise and items such as canned drinks and foods, biscuits and rice running into thousands of Ghana cedis were confiscated.

He said the inspection team would extend the exercise to areas like Sefwi Bekwai, Awaso, Sefwi Anhwiaso, Chirano, Tanoso and Humjibre to ensure that such goods were cleared from the Municipality.

He was hopeful that the inspection exercise would go a long way to save consumers from toxic foods.

The affected shop operators were cautioned to always check the dates of items anytime they buy from the wholesale shops.

He encouraged consumers to feed the Environmental Health Office with information on expired products to make their work easier.

