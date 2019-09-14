Voters Register Exhibition Extended

The Electoral Commission (EC) has extended the period for the exhibition of the voters register, according to a statement.

The exercise was scheduled to end on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 but has been extended to Friday September 20, 2019.

A statement issued by the Commission and signed by its Acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annoh, said “all registered voters who registered from 2012 to 2019 are expected to check their names and particulars at their designated exhibition centres.”

It added that registered voters are expected to provide information to help expunge the names of the dead as well as unqualified persons from the Voters Register.

