Ashanti NDC Detect Exlusions In Voters’ Register Exhibition

The opposition National Democratic Congress, (NDC) in the Ashanti Region is accusing the Electoral Commission (EC) of violating various electoral laws with respect to how the Voter Exhibition Exercise is being organized.

The Voter Exhibition Exercise which started on 10th September, is expected to end on Tuesday, 17th September.

According to the party, the voters' register being displayed does not capture persons who registered in the recently held limited registration exercise.

Speaking at a news conference in Kumasi addressed by the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the party, Kwame Zu, the NDC said it has observed that the registers being used for the exhibition exercise at most centres are that of the 2016 final register.

The party further alleges that provisional registers containing details of new registrants are not available at most centres.

“Interestingly, our observation so far indicates that the registers that are currently being exhibited at most centres are the old 2016 final registers. The provisional registers containing details of new registrants are unavailable at most exhibition centres. Consequently, most new registrants who went to exhibition centres to have their personal details verified and validated have had to go home with disappointment.”

Kwame Zu listed Ahwiaa, Kenyase and Asawase as some areas where, per information available to them, some anomalies were recorded.

Kwame Zu also said the party was not happy with the fact that some polling stations have been combined.

“Also, contrary to the initial information communicated to us by the electoral commission that the exhibition would be done at the polling stations, some polling stations have been combined. An example that can readily be verified is the state Experimental School, Nhyiaeso, the traditional three polling stations have been collapsed into an exhibition centre.”

They also expressed worry over the absence of Biometric Verification Devices at the various centres.

“Furthermore, Section 27 of Public Elections Regulations (Voter Registration) CI 91, Regulation 1 and 2(a) enjoins the EC to match fingerprints in the database of the commission by automatic fingerprint identification system. How would the EC comply with this regulation when BVDs have not been provided at exhibition centres?”

